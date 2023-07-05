Contrasting NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NextMart has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextMart and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextMart and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Zhihu $522.66 million 1.36 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.41

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Summary

NextMart beats Zhihu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

