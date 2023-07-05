Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Trading 6,938.5% Higher

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6,938.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. 502,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Continental Gold Stock Up 6,938.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.49.

Continental Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.