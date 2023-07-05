Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLMR remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLMR. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,089,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 157,988 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 201,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

