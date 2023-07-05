Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $76,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $561.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average of $463.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.