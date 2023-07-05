Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,018 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $109,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

