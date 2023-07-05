Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $586.18 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $586.18 million and approximately $45.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,338.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00338646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00862097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00541930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00062493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,813,610 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,719,407.7178283 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20006042 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $45,668,006.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.