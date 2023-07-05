Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 4.2%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.38. 27,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,010,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $740.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conduent by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Conduent by 34.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Conduent by 1,549.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 24.4% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

