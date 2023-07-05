Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 4.2%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.38. 27,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,010,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $740.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conduent by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Conduent by 34.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Conduent by 1,549.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 24.4% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.