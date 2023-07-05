comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

comScore stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. comScore has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in comScore by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in comScore by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 564,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in comScore by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 514,966 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in comScore by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

