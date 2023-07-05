Comparing J Sainsbury (JSNSF) & Its Rivals

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare J Sainsbury to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A J Sainsbury Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J Sainsbury and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury N/A N/A 207.67 J Sainsbury Competitors $26.99 billion $611.52 million 200.82

Dividends

J Sainsbury’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. J Sainsbury is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for J Sainsbury and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A J Sainsbury Competitors 1121 2753 3008 114 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 97.90%. Given J Sainsbury’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J Sainsbury has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J Sainsbury rivals beat J Sainsbury on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.