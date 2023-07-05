Comparing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 authID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.91%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than authID.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and authID’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $4.47 million 4.12 -$3.35 million ($0.23) -5.00 authID $530,000.00 46.72 -$24.23 million N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -50.12% -44.72% -32.35% authID -24.97% -1,184.52% -193.99%

Volatility and Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats authID on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

