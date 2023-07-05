Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and WideOpenWest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.65 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.83 WideOpenWest $702.50 million 1.04 -$2.50 million ($0.55) -15.62

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. WideOpenWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24% WideOpenWest -6.58% -8.15% -2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Adeia and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 WideOpenWest 0 1 2 0 2.67

Adeia currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. WideOpenWest has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Adeia.

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Adeia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. Its telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. WideOpenWest, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

