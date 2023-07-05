Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of SID traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 1,565,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.