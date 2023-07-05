Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
