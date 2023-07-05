Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Up 4.8%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 77,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 62,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Commerce Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

