Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) General Counsel Purchases $15,585.50 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) General Counsel Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi bought 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $15,585.50. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,075.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,469,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

