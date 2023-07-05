Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. 876,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.