CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 463,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 555,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 69,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

