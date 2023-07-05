Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

