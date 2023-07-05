ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,897 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,431,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,114.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

NYSE CEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 27,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,192. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

