Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.72.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after acquiring an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

