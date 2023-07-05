CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.37. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 5,856 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $471.72 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.