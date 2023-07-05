Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.07

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.07 and traded as high as $41.83. Chuy’s shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 64,382 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

