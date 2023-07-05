Chromia (CHR) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Chromia has a market cap of $88.85 million and $6.15 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

