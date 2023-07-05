Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,850. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

