Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVR opened at $25.66 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

