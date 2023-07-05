Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 616,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,264,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Certara Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 389,635 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,174,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

