Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$19.30. Celestica shares last traded at C$19.23, with a volume of 130,395 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Celestica Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.85.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.6982759 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

