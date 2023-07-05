Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$19.30. Celestica shares last traded at C$19.23, with a volume of 130,395 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Celestica Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.85.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.