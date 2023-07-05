C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,036.23

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,036.23 ($25.84) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.60). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.64), with a volume of 298,850 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,774.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,035.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.18, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,727.27%.

In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,947.84). In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,506.79). Also, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,947.84). Insiders purchased a total of 25,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,270 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

