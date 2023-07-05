CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 5.8%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 652,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,047,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

CAVA Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

