Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $10.27 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $10.27 billion and approximately $222.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.18 or 0.06282092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,955,891,536 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.