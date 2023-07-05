Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.47.

Several analysts recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

CS stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.2001332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

