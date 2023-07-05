CannabisCoin Trading Up 1% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $447,189.45 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,481.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00331057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.41 or 0.00831434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00547883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.