Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.70

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$166.70 and traded as high as C$181.41. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$181.12, with a volume of 280,368 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.88.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.