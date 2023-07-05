Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

