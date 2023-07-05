Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 10%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Free Report) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 157,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 224,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

(Free Report)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.