Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $138.53.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

