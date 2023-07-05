BTS Chain (BTSC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $193.95 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About BTS Chain
BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BTS Chain Token Trading
