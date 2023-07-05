BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Trading Down 2.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
BT Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
