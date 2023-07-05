Brown Financial Advisory Invests $843,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Sensient Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,409. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

