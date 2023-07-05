Brown Financial Advisory Has $8.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after acquiring an additional 274,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 595,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,955. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

