Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 129,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.00 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,695,000 after purchasing an additional 594,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

