Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $870.07. The company had a trading volume of 419,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,208. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $751.91 and its 200-day moving average is $653.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

