Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $873.58. 339,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.91 and its 200-day moving average is $653.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

