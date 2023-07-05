Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Reduced by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

