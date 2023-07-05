Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,883,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Free Report

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.