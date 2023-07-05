BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 348.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. BP makes up about 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 3,275,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 billion. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

