Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.78

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 638549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock worth $11,327,453. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

