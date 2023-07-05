BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 107,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

