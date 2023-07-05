BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.21. 571,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,336. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

