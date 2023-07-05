BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,747. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.