BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Performance

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 114,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,305. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.